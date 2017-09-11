Radio Boston
Bridgewater State Hospital; Celeste Ng
Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Michael Rezendes at the Globe about his investigation into Bridgewater State Hospital. We also talk to local author Celeste Ng about her new book, "Little Fires Everywhere." Plus: The role gender plays when it comes to health care. And a trip to the MBTA Road-eo!
