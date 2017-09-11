Support the news

Bridgewater State Hospital; Celeste Ng

September 11, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Michael Rezendes at the Globe about his investigation into Bridgewater State Hospital. We also talk to local author Celeste Ng about her new book, "Little Fires Everywhere." Plus: The role gender plays when it comes to health care. And a trip to the MBTA Road-eo!

This program airs on September 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

