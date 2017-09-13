In Washington, lawmakers have rolled out two radically different proposals: One came from Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who introduced a Medicare For All single payer bill. The other from Republicans, who are trying one more time to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

And in Massachusetts, health care costs have been brought under control, even lower than state officials had hoped. A 2012 law set a target of 3.6 percent growth. Last year, costs rose just 2.8 percent, according to a new state report.

Guest

Stuart Altman, Sol C. Chaikin Professor of National Health Policy at Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University and chair of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.