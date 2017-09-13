Radio Boston
Congressman Kennedy On Health Care And DACA
Anthony Brooks recently sat down with Congressman Joseph Kennedy, III in his office in D.C. for a wide-ranging conversation on health care, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and what he thinks isn't working in Washington, D.C.
Joseph Kennedy III, congressman serving the 4th district of Massachusetts. He tweets @repjoekennedy.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
