Radio Boston
Support the news
Ken Follett; Rep. Joseph Kennedy III
Host Anthony Brooks looks at the health care spending numbers out today for Massachusetts. We also talk to Congressman Joe Kennedy in D.C. And author Ken Follett joins us to talk about his new book, "A Column of Fire." Plus: The new movie "Stronger" based on the life of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman. And sports with Bill Littlefield.
This program airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news