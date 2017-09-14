Family Of Alleged Victim In Lynching-Style Attack Speaks Out

The mother of an 8-year-old boy from Claremont, NH alleges that a group of teens at a park taunted her bi-racial son with racist epithets. According to her account, the teens then used a rope from a tire swing to make a noose, which they tied around her son's neck.

She says her son was then placed on top of a table and pushed from the back, left to hang, while his sister watched. The boy was able to get free and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No adults witnessed what happened. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase told NH-1 News that his department is investigating.

Guests

Lyrik Merlin, uncle of alleged victim.

Robert Chivers, father of alleged victim.