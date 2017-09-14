Radio Boston
Support the news
Family Of Alleged Victim In Lynching-Style Attack Speaks Out
The mother of an 8-year-old boy from Claremont, NH alleges that a group of teens at a park taunted her bi-racial son with racist epithets. According to her account, the teens then used a rope from a tire swing to make a noose, which they tied around her son's neck.
She says her son was then placed on top of a table and pushed from the back, left to hang, while his sister watched. The boy was able to get free and taken to a hospital for treatment.
No adults witnessed what happened. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase told NH-1 News that his department is investigating.
Guests
Lyrik Merlin, uncle of alleged victim.
Robert Chivers, father of alleged victim.
This segment aired on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
More from Radio Boston
Support the news