Support the news

Week In Review: NH Attack, DACA And Amazon

September 15, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Donald Trump responds to a reporters question as he boards Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump, not shown, for a trip to Florida to meet with first responders and people impacted by Hurricane Irma, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump responds to a reporters question as he boards Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump, not shown, for a trip to Florida to meet with first responders and people impacted by Hurricane Irma, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Evan Vucci/AP)

This week, our panel looks at the disturbing allegations of a lynching-style attack in Claremont, New Hampshire on an 8-year-old boy.

We also look at President Trump's potential deal with Democrats to save the program for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). And we talk about the news that online retailer and media behemoth Amazon is accepting bids for its second headquarters, which set off a flurry of speculation and activity in Boston.

Guests

Jennifer Nassour, former chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party and Of Counsel to Rubin & Rudman. She tweets @jennifernassour.

Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, minister at the Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain. Executive director of Project HIP-HOP. She tweets @revmariama.

This segment aired on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news