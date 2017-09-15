Week In Review: NH Attack, DACA And Amazon

This week, our panel looks at the disturbing allegations of a lynching-style attack in Claremont, New Hampshire on an 8-year-old boy.

We also look at President Trump's potential deal with Democrats to save the program for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). And we talk about the news that online retailer and media behemoth Amazon is accepting bids for its second headquarters, which set off a flurry of speculation and activity in Boston.

Guests

Jennifer Nassour, former chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party and Of Counsel to Rubin & Rudman. She tweets @jennifernassour.

Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, minister at the Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain. Executive director of Project HIP-HOP. She tweets @revmariama.