Should Hollywood Embrace Sean Spicer?

Back in January, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used his first appearance at the White House podium to issue a falsehood-riddled defense of the crowd size at President Trump's inauguration.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe," Spicer said.

Last night, now-former Press Secretary Spicer made a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards to make a joke about his false statements, when Stephen Colbert asked for confirmation of the size of the crowd at the Emmys.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy's, period. Both in person and around the world," said Spicer to applause from a surprised and confused audience.

