Let Sovereignty Ring: President Trump Speaks Before The United Nations

President Trump spoke before the United Nations on Tuesday, stressing the importance of sovereignty for every member state in the U.N. In fact, the word sovereignty came up in his speech 19 times.

On North Korea, President Trump once again returned to his nickname for that country's leader, Kim Jong-un, when criticizing the regime for seeking nuclear weapons capability.

"No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles," said President Trump. "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. "

The president added that the United States is "ready, willing and able" — though did not explicitly say for what. Trump called on the United Nations to step in so that action from the United States would not be necessary.

The president revived Cold War rhetoric when discussing Venezuela, which elicited mixed reactions from the audience of world leaders.

"The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented," he said. "From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure. Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems. America stands with every person living under a brutal regime."

But the calls for sovereignty rang most frequently as Trump spoke..

"In foreign affairs, we are renewing this founding principle of sovereignty," he said. "Our government's first duty is to its people, to our citizens, to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights, and to defend their values. As president of the United States, I will always put America first. Just like you, as the leaders of your countries, will always and should always put your countries first."

Adil Najam, Dean of The Frederick Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University. He tweets @adilnajam.