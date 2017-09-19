The Lifelong Risks Of Youth Football

Dr. Robert Stern is the director of clinical research at Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. He studies how brains get damaged by repeated impacts to the head, specifically in football players. He's studied the brains of NFL, college and high school athletes. And the news just gets worse and worse.

Stern is out with a new study on what happens to the brains of people who played tackle football before they're 12 years old. He looked at things like cognitive function and emotional regulation, including depression. This is his second study looking at the effects of youth head impacts and after hearing what Stern has to say, no matter how much you love tackle football, you're going to have to ask yourself whether it's time for your kid to stop playing.

Guests

Dr. Robert Stern, director of clinical research at Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.

Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society Reporter. She tweets @shiraspringer.