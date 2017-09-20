Wednesday, in Iowa, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley held a conference call with local reporters and he said: "You know, I could maybe give you 10 reasons why this bill shouldn't be considered."

He was talking about Graham-Cassidy, the latest attempt by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But lest you think Grassley was saying he's a hard no on the bill, he then went on to say: "Republicans campaigned on this so often that you have a responsibility to carry out what you said in the campaign."

That was his justification for a health care reform bill that many policy analysts say may be even more damaging than the Senate's last attempt -- and that previous bill had a cratering 12 percent approval rating among voters, and didn't pass.

Guest

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News.