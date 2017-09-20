Radio Boston
Support the news
Cassidy-Graham Health Care Bill; Derek Bok
Host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the proposed Cassidy-Graham health care plan and what's in it. We also talk to the former president of Harvard, Derek Bok, about why higher education has been slow to reform. And we discuss recent Mass. Supreme Judicial Court rulings with former federal judge Nancy Gertner. Plus: Sports with NPR's Bill Littlefield.
This program airs on September 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news