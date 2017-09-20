Earlier today the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts decided to narrow the scope of the felony murder rule.

The felony murder rule allows prosecutors to charge a defendant with murder if a death occurs during the commission of a felony, regardless of intent to commit murder.

Even if the defendant had no intent to commit murder or no direct involvement in the physical act resulting in the death.

Guest

Nancy Gertner, WBUR legal analyst and retired federal judge. She tweets @ngertner.