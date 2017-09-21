Radio Boston
Mexican Consul General In Boston On Mexico's Deadly Quake08:15Play
Authorities are reporting more than 240 deaths in central and southern Mexico, two days after the country's deadliest earthquake in 32 years.
There are over 40,000 Mexican immigrants in Massachusetts and around 25,000 in Boston.
Rabasa recommends donating to Cruz Roja Mexicana.
Guest
Emilio Rabasa, consul general of Mexico in Boston. He tweets @emiliorabasag.
This segment aired on September 21, 2017.
