September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search for survivors at an apartment building located on the street corner of Amsterdam and Laredo, that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Authorities are reporting more than 240 deaths in central and southern Mexico, two days after the country's deadliest earthquake in 32 years.

There are over 40,000 Mexican immigrants in Massachusetts and around 25,000 in Boston.

Rabasa recommends donating to Cruz Roja Mexicana.

Emilio Rabasa, consul general of Mexico in Boston. He tweets @emiliorabasag.

This segment aired on September 21, 2017.

