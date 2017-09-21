Radio Boston
Support the news
Mass. Residents React To Hurricane Maria
Recovery is underway in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Maria has lifted after a devastating day. The island remains without power and officials predict it could take months to fully restore electricity.
We check in with residents in the region with ties to Puerto Rico.
Guest
Maria Garcia, reporter for WBUR's The Artery. She tweets @mariareports.
This segment aired on September 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news