Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: CBS Brings Back Star Trek, But Only Online.
This Sunday, CBS will premier the newest installment of the Star Trek franchise. The premier episode will be broadcast over the air on CBS. All subsequent episodes will only be made available to subscribers of CBS' online streaming service, All Access.
The move makes CBS the first of the major over the air networks to exclusively offer a flagship show via online streaming.
Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.
This segment airs on September 22, 2017.
