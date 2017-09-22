Support the news

Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: CBS Brings Back Star Trek, But Only Online.

September 22, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, from left, Heather Kadin, Gretchen Berg, Aaron Harberts and Alex Kurtzman and actors James Frain, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mary Chieffo and Jason Isaacs participate in the "Star: Trek Discovery" panel during the CBS Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at CBS Studio Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This Sunday, CBS will premier the newest installment of the Star Trek franchise. The premier episode will be broadcast over the air on CBS. All subsequent episodes will only be made available to subscribers of CBS' online streaming service, All Access.

The move makes CBS the first of the major over the air networks to exclusively offer a flagship show via online streaming.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.

This segment airs on September 22, 2017.

