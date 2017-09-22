Week In Review: CTE And Graham-Cassidy Health Care Plan

Boston University researchers announced this week that Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who died by suicide while serving a life sentence, had an advanced form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Hernandez was 27 years old.

Also this week, BU researchers released a study looking at the effects of youth head impacts in those who played tackle football before 12 years of age.

We look at what all this research means and talk about the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill. Governor Charlie Baker has come out against the bill.

Guests

Arline Isaacson, political consultant and co-chair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus.

Tom Keane, former Boston city councilor and contributor to WBUR's Cognoscenti. He tweets @tomkeaneboston.