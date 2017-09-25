During a speech on Friday, President Trump renewed his call for NFL owners to fire any player who does not stand during the national anthem. His comments were delivered during a speech in Alabama and included profanities directed at players.

In response yesterday, players from around the NFL took a knee during the performance of the national anthem. While others linked arms in solidarity, and some teams decided not to participate at all.

Guest

Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society Reporter. She tweets @shiraspringer.

Matt Light, former New England Patriot offensive tackle. He tweets @lightgoundation.