NFL Players Protest President Trump18:01Download

September 25, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before Sunday's game. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

During a speech on Friday, President Trump renewed his call for NFL owners to fire any player who does not stand during the national anthem. His comments were delivered during a speech in Alabama and included profanities directed at players.

In response yesterday, players from around the NFL took a knee during the performance of the national anthem. While others linked arms in solidarity, and some teams decided not to participate at all.

Guest

Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society Reporter. She tweets @shiraspringer.

Matt Light, former New England Patriot offensive tackle. He tweets @lightgoundation.

This segment aired on September 25, 2017.

Related:

