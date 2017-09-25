Radio Boston
Politics In Sports; Smartphones And Depression
Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the GOP health care bill that Republican leaders are trying to bring to a vote this week. We also talk about the football players who took a knee or stayed in the locker rooms during the National Anthem on Sunday and President Trump's comments about football and NBA player Steph Curry. Plus: Jean Twenge on how smartphones and social media are making today's teens "less rebellious, more tolerant, less happy."
This program airs on September 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
