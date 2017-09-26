Support the news

Hiding In The Bathroom: One Introvert's Guide To Success

September 26, 2017
A business handshake. (perzon seo/Flickr)
A business handshake. (perzon seo/Flickr)

Morra Arrons-Mele is a successful Boston-based entrepreneur, founder of the agency Women Online, and has launched online campaigns for the United Nation, Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama, to name a few.

But Arrons-Mele is an introvert. And she says forget leaning in — she chooses leans out. Aarons-Mele has some big ideas on how to use the inherent skills of an introvert to fashion a new kind of professional success.

Morra Aarons-Mele, Boston-based entrepreneur, founder of the agency Women Online. Author of the new book "Hiding In The Bathroom: An Introvert's Roadmap To Getting Out There (When You'd Rather Stay Home)." She tweets @morraam.

This segment aired on September 26, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

