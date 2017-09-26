Puerto Rico; Introverts

Host Meghna Chakrabarti checks in on Puerto Rico. We also talk to the Boston Globe's Evan Horowitz about why we're not "Taxachusetts" anymore. And a conversation with Meghan O'Sullivan, former special assistant to President George W. Bush and author of "Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America's Power." Plus Morra Aarons-Mele on an introvert's roadmap to getting out there.