An Everett man accused of leading the East Coast gang activities of MS-13 is being charged in Boston federal court. Prosecutors say Edwin Manica Flores coordinated gang activity among the MS-13 leaders and local groups.

The indictment comes a week after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to law enforcement in Boston about the dangers of gangs, particularly MS-13.

"MS-13 is probably the most violent and ruthless gangs on the streets today," Sessions said. "It has made inflicting gruesome violence a primary feature of theirs. Their motto is "Kill, Rape, and Control” – MS-13 has assaulted, raped, maimed, and killed just for the sake of it. In so doing, they have destroyed communities, the lives of hard-working law abiding immigrants, and left devastation and misery in their wake.

Sessions vowed to dismantle MS-13.

"We will find you. We will devastate your networks. We will starve your revenue sources, deplete your ranks, and seize your illicit profits," Sessions said. "We will not concede a single block or street corner to your vicious tactics."