Head Of Pop Warner On The Safety Of Youth Football
Last week Boston University researchers released a study looking at the brains of people who started playing tackle football before the age of 12. We spoke with Dr. Robert Stern, director of clinical research at Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Our discussion had us, and Dr. Stern, questioning whether it's time for kids to stop playing tackle football.
We reached out to Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation's largest youth football program, to get their perspective on the Boston University study and the future of youth football in America.
Guest
Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner Little Scholars, which tweets @pop_warner.
This segment aired on September 28, 2017.
