Support the news

Head Of Pop Warner On The Safety Of Youth Football09:48Download

Play
September 28, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is seen at Heads Up Football skills clinic for youth football players from the Northeast Ohio Pop Warner Leagues on Thursday, August 1, 2013 at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. Heads Up Football is a new, comprehensive youth football membership program developed by USA Football and supported by the NFL to further advance youth player safety. (Tom E. Puskar/ AP Images for NFL Network)MoreCloseclosemore
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is seen at Heads Up Football skills clinic for youth football players from the Northeast Ohio Pop Warner Leagues on Thursday, August 1, 2013 at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. Heads Up Football is a new, comprehensive youth football membership program developed by USA Football and supported by the NFL to further advance youth player safety. (Tom E. Puskar/ AP Images for NFL Network)

Last week Boston University researchers released a study looking at the brains of people who started playing tackle football before the age of 12. We spoke with Dr. Robert Stern, director of clinical research at Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Our discussion had us, and Dr. Stern, questioning whether it's time for kids to stop playing tackle football.

We reached out to Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation's largest youth football program,  to get their perspective on the Boston University study and the future of youth football in America.

Guest

Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner Little Scholars, which tweets @pop_warner.

This segment aired on September 28, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news