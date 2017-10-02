Reactions To Las Vegas Shooting, From Security To Social Media

The Las Vegas shooting is one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. At least 58 people died and 515 others were injured.

We talk about the latest in the investigation, the hoaxes that appeared on social media, hotel and casino security, and what to do going forward.

Guests

Adam Candee, reporter for the Las Vegas Sun. He tweets @adamcandee.

Joe Vince, former special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for 30 years, where he also lead the crime gun analysis branch, and a criminal justice professor at Mount Saint Mary's University in Maryland.

Zeynep Tufekci, associate professor at the University of North Carolina and a fellow at the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University. She tweets @zeynep.

Suzanne Markham-Bagnera, lecturer at the Boston University School of Hospitality Administration.

Louis Klarevas, teaches security and counter-terrorism in the department of Global Affairs at the University of of Massachusetts-Boston and author of “Rampage Nation: Securing America from Mass Shootings." He tweets @klarevas.