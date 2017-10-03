MIT Professor 'Humbled' By Nobel Prize In Physics

An MIT professor is among three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Rainer Weiss will share the prize with CalTech professors Kip Thorne and Barry Barish for their work detecting gravitational waves. These are created when two massive objects, like black holes, collide or are ripped apart.

It was discovered just 2 years ago. And predicted by Albert Einstein more than 100 years ago.

"The discovery has been the work of a large number of people, many of whom played crucial roles, "Weiss said during a press conference at MIT Tuesday morning. "I view receiving this as sort of a symbol of the various other people who have worked on this."