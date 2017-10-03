Radio Boston
The Latest On Puerto Rico And Trump's Recent Visit
In Puerto Rico, millions of Americans are without food, water, electricity, and gas.
Today, President Trump touched down on the island, after receiving criticism from local officials — including the mayor of San Juan — on the federal government's response to the crisis.
David Abel, reporter for The Boston Globe. He tweets @davabel.
This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
