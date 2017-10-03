Support the news

The Latest On Puerto Rico And Trump's Recent Visit

October 03, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz during a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump shakes hands with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz during a briefing on hurricane recovery efforts in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In Puerto Rico, millions of Americans are without food, water, electricity, and gas.

Today, President Trump touched down on the island, after receiving criticism from local officials — including the mayor of San Juan — on the federal government's response to the crisis.

David Abel, reporter for The Boston Globe. He tweets @davabel.

This segment airs on October 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

