For Jessie Aufman, A Little Brother Was Her Biggest Treasure

When Jessie Aufman was about a year old, falling behind in her milestones, her parents brought her to a neurologist. A year and a half later, they had a diagnosis: Sanfilippo Syndrome, a metabolic disorder that leads to deterioration in walking, talking, cognitive ability and then to early death. Take her home, the doctor advised, and love her while you can.

Jessie’s mother Cari Cornish took her home, loved her, and scoured the internet. A doctor at Duke University was treating Sanfilippo Syndrome patients with stem cell transplants. Just 100 days after Jessie’s procedure her brother Dylan was born. He was Cari and Matt Aufman’s baby — but he was Jessie’s gift.

“I always say he was her favorite person by a wide margin,” Matt explained. “She just adored him. She was 3, but developmentally, cognitively, more like a year and a half. And she smiled at him and just loved him.”

Jessie Aufman (Courtesy Cari Cornish)

Jessie’s recovery was arduous, it took over a year. For practical purposes, during that time she and Dylan lived together in mutual quarantine.

“She would gladly watch paint dry if Dylan would sit next to her and watch with her," Matt said. "She was a little bit of a daddy’s girl, but I was a distant second."

In the years after, Jessie’s world was full — there were dogs to kiss, parents to snuggle with, strangers to charm — but not one was like her brother. Dylan was her amusement, her personal keepsake and her own true love.

She came to his football games when they were older, sitting in a wheelchair on the sidelines. They went to Disney World with their parents twice. Dylan championed her, though she didn’t need protection; the town embraced her and also realized that he could speak for her.

“Oh yeah, it started out when he was 4,” Matt remembered, “and he did it all the time. He’d get this very high-pitched falsetto and speak what he thought she was saying. And you’ll be shocked to hear she was always very supportive of him, and tended to share his view of the world!”

Not that Jessie was without strong editorial opinions. She preferred ravioli from a restaurant in the North End to Chef Boyardee, and costly bakery cakes to those from mixes. She loved "The Wiggles" on PBS — but with a caveat.

“She was old school. When they came out with new episodes, she didn’t want to see those," Matt said. "Oh my goodness, she actually turned her back to the television when they tried to replace the yellow Wiggle! That was the end of the world."

By age 4, Jessie had lost her speech, but not her ability to convey a steady joyfulness. As Matt described — she loved being.

“The smile, the laugh, the way she’d look at you, the way she’d make eye contact, the way she’d practically stare into your soul sometimes, that was a pretty amazing thing, and she connected with an awful lot of people," Matt said.

Until she died at 13, Jessie was disabled in body, soaring in spirit. Matt called her his little zen master. The minister in her church called her full of light. Dylan called her his sister.

Jessie Aufman, center, with her parents and younger brother. (Courtesy Cari Cornish)

