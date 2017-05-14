Boston University World of Ideas
Support the news
Universities and their Cities: Urban Higher Education in America52:30Play
Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University Initiative on Cities, Department of History, Department of Political Science, and the College of Arts and Sciences Academic Enhancement Fund. Our speaker is Rutgers University-Newark professor, Steven Diner. Professor Diner’s lecture is titled “Universities and their Cities: Urban Higher Education in America.”
This program aired on May 14, 2017.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Boston University World of Ideas
Support the news