Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America52:30Play
Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University African American Studies Program, and is titled “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” Our speaker is University of Florida Assistant Professor of African American History, Ibram X. Kendi.
This program aired on July 23, 2017.
