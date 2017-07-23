Support the news

July 23, 2017
Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University African American Studies Program, and is titled “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.”  Our speaker is University of Florida Assistant Professor of African American History, Ibram X. Kendi.

This program aired on July 23, 2017.

