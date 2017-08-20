Boston University World of Ideas
How Will Capitalism End? Reflections on a Failing System52:30Play
Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University Pardee School of Global Studies and the Center for the Study of Europe. Our lecture is titled “How Will Capitalism End? Reflections on a Failing System.” Speaking will be Wolfgang Streeck, Director Emeritus at the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Societies in Cologne.
This program aired on August 20, 2017.
