Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University Pardee School of Global Studies and the Center for the Study of Europe, and is titled “Which Future for Democracy in a Post-Political Age.” Our speaker is Chantal Mouffe, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Westminster.
This program aired on August 27, 2017.
