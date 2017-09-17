Support the news

The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain and the Birth of American Empire52:30Download

Play
September 17, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center, and is titled “The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain and the Birth of American Empire.”  Our speaker is author and journalist, Stephen Kinzer.

This program aired on September 17, 2017.

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Boston University World of Ideas

Support the news