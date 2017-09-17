Boston University World of Ideas
The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain and the Birth of American Empire52:30Play
Our lecture this week is presented by the Boston University Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center, and is titled “The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain and the Birth of American Empire.” Our speaker is author and journalist, Stephen Kinzer.
This program aired on September 17, 2017.
