Boston University World of Ideas
Support the news
My Life, My Love, My Legacy52:30Play
We have a discussion this week presented by the Boston University Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center. Our special guest is the Reverand Dr. Barbara Reynolds speaking on her recent autobiography of Coretta Scott King titled “My Life, My Love, My Legacy.” Moderating the discussion is the Reverend Doctor Robert Allan Hill, Dean of Boston University’s Marsh Chapel.
This program aired on October 1, 2017.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Boston University World of Ideas
Support the news