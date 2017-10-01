Support the news

October 01, 2017
We have a discussion this week presented by the Boston University Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center.  Our special guest is the Reverand Dr. Barbara Reynolds speaking on her recent autobiography of Coretta Scott King titled “My Life, My Love, My Legacy.”  Moderating the discussion is the Reverend Doctor Robert Allan Hill, Dean of Boston University’s Marsh Chapel.

This program aired on October 1, 2017.

