Venezuelan Maestro Gustavo Dudamel Brings Classical Music Magic To BSO
Superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel has been acclaimed as a savior of classical music since his first days at the helm of the LA Philharmonic at age 28.
A decade later, the Venezuelan maestro is in Boston for a six-show series with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
WBUR reporter Simón Rios sat in on rehearsal — then spoke with Dudamel — about his deep history with Boston.
He also spoke of his heartache and hope for his native Venezuela, a country full of economic hardship as a power struggle between the president and the opposition drags on.
This segment aired on April 8, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
