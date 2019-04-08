Support the news

Venezuelan Maestro Gustavo Dudamel Brings Classical Music Magic To BSO

April 08, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Courtesy)
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Courtesy)

Superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel has been acclaimed as a savior of classical music since his first days at the helm of the LA Philharmonic at age 28.

A decade later, the Venezuelan maestro is in Boston for a six-show series with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

WBUR reporter Simón Rios sat in on rehearsal — then spoke with Dudamel — about his deep history with Boston.

He also spoke of his heartache and hope for his native Venezuela, a country full of economic hardship as a power struggle between the president and the opposition drags on.

This segment aired on April 8, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news