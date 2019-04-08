Venezuelan Maestro Gustavo Dudamel Brings Classical Music Magic To BSO

Superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel has been acclaimed as a savior of classical music since his first days at the helm of the LA Philharmonic at age 28.

A decade later, the Venezuelan maestro is in Boston for a six-show series with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

WBUR reporter Simón Rios sat in on rehearsal — then spoke with Dudamel — about his deep history with Boston.

He also spoke of his heartache and hope for his native Venezuela, a country full of economic hardship as a power struggle between the president and the opposition drags on.