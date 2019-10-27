Support the news

Boston Jazz Legend Fred Taylor Has Died06:04
October 27, 2019
Jazz impresario Fred Taylor. (Courtesy of Eric Antoniou)
For the last six decades — local music promoter Fred Taylor brought some of the biggest names in the history of jazz, comedy, and other American music to Boston.

Taylor died yesterday [Saturday] at the age of 90.

WBUR's Simon Rios reports on Taylor's transformational influence on the local jazz scene

This segment aired on October 27, 2019.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

