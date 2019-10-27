The ARTery
For the last six decades — local music promoter Fred Taylor brought some of the biggest names in the history of jazz, comedy, and other American music to Boston.
Taylor died yesterday [Saturday] at the age of 90.
WBUR's Simon Rios reports on Taylor's transformational influence on the local jazz scene
This segment aired on October 27, 2019.
