10 Years After WBCN's Final Broadcast, 'The Rock Of Boston' Is Memorialized In A New Documentary06:44
December 04, 2019
Nearly 50 years ago, Boston was introduced to a completely different vision of rock n' roll radio.

WBCN eventually had enormous success playing rock music that few people had heard before and mixing it with social and political commentary.

An award-winning documentary about what became known as "The Rock of Boston" is in theaters this week — 10 years after the station's final broadcast.

Former WBCN DJ and newsman Bill Lichenstein, who made the documentary, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the film.

This segment aired on December 4, 2019.

Bob Oakes
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

