Berklee Holds Songs For Social Change Contest06:31Play
Messages for social change come in all different forms.
Over the past few months students from Berklee College of Music turned theirs into song for an annual contest.
WBUR's Andrea Shea spoke to three winners, along with their professor, about their submissions. She joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on July 23, 2020.
Andrea Shea Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
