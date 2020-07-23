The ARTery The ARTery

Berklee Holds Songs For Social Change Contest
July 23, 2020
Messages for social change come in all different forms.

Over the past few months students from Berklee College of Music turned theirs into song for an annual contest.

WBUR's Andrea Shea spoke to three winners, along with their professor, about their submissions. She joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

