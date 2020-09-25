Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins, Actor Jason Isaacs Make Unlikely Duo For 'Urgent Love' Conversation

British actor Jason Isaacs says he never plays it safe when it comes to embracing new opportunities.

But he still remembers being a bit confused when he got a call a few weeks ago from Guy Ben-Aharon, co-founder of a Boston-based community organization called The Jar.

"He got in touch, he said, 'You want to be part of the conversation on urgent love with D.A. Rachael Rollins?' " Isaacs recalls. "And I went, 'I don't know what any of that sentence means. I have no idea what I have to offer.' And he said, 'That’s OK. That's great.' "

And yes, he’s talking about Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The unlikely duo will take part in "Urgent Love," a 90-minute online presentation presented by The Jar and hosted by WBUR's Cristela Guerra Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Rollins says she hadn't thought much about the phrase “urgent love” until Ben-Aharon gave her a piece of his vision.

"Recognizing the insane moment we're living in right now, there is a real sense of urgency," said Ben-Aharon when I asked him where the concept came from. "The world is on fire. It is urgent for us to act out of love. What does it look like?"

"So when I heard the words," Rollins said, "I thought, wow, yeah, I want to be involved in this, even though it's with, like, a Malfoy from Harry Potter."

So what do a fiery, progressive district attorney and the man who played the villainous Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films have to say about loving people urgently?

Ben-Aharon hopes the mystery will be part of the magic when they two meet one another virtually for the first time Saturday night.

"They do completely different things in the world, they have completely different experiences being who they are," Ben-Aharon explains. "And yet their approach to what they're doing and how they want to make a difference is the same. It's driven by love."

The event will be the first of three in The Jar's "Urgent Love" series, which will pair unlikely voices to discuss what "urgent love" means to them.

The 30-year-old Ben-Aharon is no stranger to using the arts to bring people together dating back to his time running Boston’s Israeli Stage.