Despite Friday’s unseasonably cold weather and record breaking snow, 100 die-hard horror fans braved a night in the woods for the Coolidge Corner Theater’s “Cabin of Horror in the Rocky Woods” double feature of Evil Dead and Evil Dead II. It was the first of two nights of Halloween programming at Medfield’s Rocky Woods Reservation.

“Thank you guys so much for being here and being absolute troopers,” program director Mark Anastasio says to the crowd as they huddle in tents and wrap themselves in blankets. “I wish that I had some sort of merit badge to give all of you.”

The Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as winter approaches and cases rise throughout the country, the theater is determined to push forward with outdoor screenings in an effort to keep the theater running and the community safely entertained.

For Halloween night, the theater is going ahead with its popular 12-hour horror marathon, but of course this year, it’s outside. All night.

“When we realized that Halloween night this year featured a full moon, we knew that not only did we have to put on the marathon outside in the Rocky woods, but it had to be an entirely werewolf film program,” says Anastasio. “So beginning at 6 p.m., we will have 100 diehard horror fans gathered here at the Cabin in the Rocky Woods to watch 12 hours of werewolf movies under a full moon on Halloween night here in the Rocky Woods, and we’re going to do it safely.”

A group of die hard horror fans set up their tent and get ready to camp in the snow for the Coolidge Corner Theater’s “Cabin of Horror in the Rocky Woods” double feature. (Jenn Stanley/WBUR)

Guests purchase concessions from the Trustees of the Reservation. Warm beverages were a big hit, but a few bare hands were spotted bravely grasping a cold beer. (Jenn Stanley/WBUR)

Some guests said the snow put too quiet a blanket of the spooky fall mood, while others leaned into it. (Jenn Stanley/WBUR)

Campers warm up around the fire before the movie begins. (Jenn Stanley/WBUR)

Spooky lighting for Halloween in Rocky Woods. (Jenn Stanley/WBUR)