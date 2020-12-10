The ARTery The ARTery

December 10, 2020
The holiday Pops concerts have been a festive tradition at Symphony Hall since 1973.

But this year, conductor Keith Lockhart and members of his reduced-size orchestra had to craft a new way to channel the season's spirit without being able to perform for live audiences.

As WBUR's Andrea Shea reports, their virtual solution includes a few outdoor video shoots another iconic Boston venue.

This segment aired on December 10, 2020.

Andrea Shea Twitter Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.

