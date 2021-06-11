Advertisement
President Of Boston Pride Steps Down After Boycott06:00Play
This week, the president of Boston Pride, Linda DeMarco, announced her departure.
She faced pressure to step down after other organizations in the city boycotted Boston Pride over its lack of inclusion.
WBUR reporter Arielle Gray discussed with Bob Oakes on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 11, 2021.
Arielle Gray Arts Engagement Producer
Arielle Gray is the Arts Engagement Producer for The ARTery. She manages its social media, events and curated content.
