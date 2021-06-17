Swan Song: Mark Volpe Reflects On 23 Years Leading The BSO

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is experiencing a coda in leadership on June 20 when CEO and president Mark Volpe retires. He's been at the helm of the vast arts organization for 23 years.

Sitting on Symphony Hall's storied stage – just about where the principal second violinist would be during a concert – he couldn't help but share his passion for the acoustically pristine room that's moved audiences and musicians since 1900, including him.

“I've been in this hall since I was a kid,” Volpe recalled. “You know, where we're sitting right now, I thought I have an instrument in my hands.”

Volpe once aspired to be a professional clarinetist. His father Clement played trumpet with the Minneapolis Orchestra for more than 40 years. The younger Volpe basically grew up backstage hanging out with some of the world's greatest musicians. But he ultimately decided to pursue a law degree.

“The idea of going into management was totally antithetical,” Volpe recalled. But so was the notion of being an attorney. So he asked himself, “How do I combine my academic background with my incredible, intense love of music and orchestras?” From there, he added, it all just came together.

Before leading the BSO, Volpe managed orchestras in Baltimore, Minneapolis and Detroit. But his career path didn't always register with his musician father, who was a die-hard unionist. At Thanksgiving or Christmas Volpe's dad would sometimes rail against management. “And I said, 'Dad, that's me!'” Volpe remembered with a laugh.

When the BSO's top management position opened up Volpe got phone calls from cellist Yo Yo Ma and violinist Isaac Stern.

“He said something like, 'It's the Boston Symphony, you have no choice, it's the most important orchestra in America,” Volpe said continuing Stern's pitch, “it's the Pops, it's the Tanglewood Music Center, it's the Boston Symphony, it's Symphony Hall. You got to come.”

Maestro Seiji Ozawa was music director when he arrived in September of 1997.

Seiji Ozawa and Mark Volpe in an undated photo. (Courtesy Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Volpe recounted a now-amusing, then-stressful drama that unfolded on the night of his first gala concert with the orchestra. “This is so Seiji,” Volpe said of the maestro's penchant for arriving at Symphony Hall only about five minutes before show time. That night, as Ozawa was driving along a backed up Mass Pike, he rolled over a traffic cone.

“And, of course, he was stuck,” Volpe said. So the new manager had to get up on stage and “vamp” in front of the audience until the State Police escorted the BSO's late conductor to the hall.