January 01, 2019
Much of 2018's business and tech news was taken up by Amazon as it launched a nationwide search for its second headquarters. While Boston made the first round, it ultimately lost out to New York City and Crystal City, Virginia.

Bostonomix's Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition to talk about the year in Amazon.

This segment aired on January 1, 2019.

Zeninjor Enwemeka Twitter Reporter
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.

