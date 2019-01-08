Support the news

National Grid Strike Ends, But Uncertainty Over New Contract Remains04:00
January 08, 2019
National Grid's acrimonious, six-month-long lockout of union gas workers is over. Members of the unions ratified a new contract on Monday, which covers five-and-a-half years and concessions from both sides.

But as WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for Morning Edition, it could take a long time to mend relations between the two groups.

This segment aired on January 8, 2019.

Bruce Gellerman
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

