Challenges Remain For National Grid, Union Workers Even With Contract04:39
January 10, 2019
National Grid gas workers are headed back to work this month following their six-month-long lockout. This week, the utility and the union members agreed to a new contract for the next five-and-a-half years.

But as they get ready to start work again, they face the challenge of what had been a bitter contract fight behind them.

To discuss, union president John Buonopane joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on January 10, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

