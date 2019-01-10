Bostonomix
Support the news
Challenges Remain For National Grid, Union Workers Even With Contract04:39Play
National Grid gas workers are headed back to work this month following their six-month-long lockout. This week, the utility and the union members agreed to a new contract for the next five-and-a-half years.
But as they get ready to start work again, they face the challenge of what had been a bitter contract fight behind them.
To discuss, union president John Buonopane joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on January 10, 2019.
+Join the discussion
Support the news