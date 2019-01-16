Fancy Back Bay Restaurant L'Espalier Auctions Off Everything — Even The Kitchen Sink

After 40 years of business in Boston's Back Bay, the recently-shuttered L'Espalier auctioned off everything Wednesday — from its industrial dishwasher to its copper pots.

Listen atop the post to part of the auction. Buyers included chefs looking for discount restaurant supplies, and loyal L'Espalier diners who wanted mementos.

More photos from the auction:

Devon Trevelyan of Knight Moves Cafe in Brookline fills out his auctioneer card before the auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

An auction participant from Quincy tests out the food heating lamps in the kitchen at L’Espalier shortly before the auction starts. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Auctioneer Ed Smith points up to the large chandelier in the entrance of L’Espalier Restaurant to begin the bidding by participants. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Auctioneer Ed Smith kicks off the auction, and the first items for bid are candles and votives. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Long tables filled with drink glasses up for bid in the auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Chris and Jared Palladino of Willy’s Ale Room in Acton, Maine, check out some saucepans on a shelf. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

A man checking out the refrigerator cabinet at the L’Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Meaghan Hughes of the restaurant Alchemy in Martha’s Vineyard peruses the large case of wine that runs the length of the hallway behind the restaurant. The wine was being auctioned the following day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Sheet pans at the L’Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)