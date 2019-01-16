Support the news

Fancy Back Bay Restaurant L'Espalier Auctions Off Everything — Even The Kitchen Sink

January 16, 2019
Kitchen utensils and assorted glassware up for auction at the L'Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Kitchen utensils and assorted glassware up for auction at the L'Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

After 40 years of business in Boston's Back Bay, the recently-shuttered L'Espalier auctioned off everything Wednesday — from its industrial dishwasher to its copper pots.

Listen atop the post to part of the auction. Buyers included chefs looking for discount restaurant supplies, and loyal L'Espalier diners who wanted mementos.

Devon Trevelyan of Knight Moves Cafe in Brookline fills out his auctioneer card before the auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
An auction participant from Quincy tests out the food heating lamps in the kitchen at L’Espalier shortly before the auction starts. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Auctioneer Ed Smith points up to the large chandelier in the entrance of L’Espalier Restaurant to begin the bidding by participants. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Auctioneer Ed Smith kicks off the auction, and the first items for bid are candles and votives. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Long tables filled with drink glasses up for bid in the auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
(Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Chris and Jared Palladino of Willy’s Ale Room in Acton, Maine, check out some saucepans on a shelf. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
A man checking out the refrigerator cabinet at the L’Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Meaghan Hughes of the restaurant Alchemy in Martha’s Vineyard peruses the large case of wine that runs the length of the hallway behind the restaurant. The wine was being auctioned the following day. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Sheet pans at the L’Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Even cleaning supplies and paper products were being auctioned off at the L’Espalier auction. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
This segment aired on January 16, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Callum Borchers Twitter Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.

More…

