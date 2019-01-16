Bostonomix
Fancy Back Bay Restaurant L'Espalier Auctions Off Everything — Even The Kitchen Sink
After 40 years of business in Boston's Back Bay, the recently-shuttered L'Espalier auctioned off everything Wednesday — from its industrial dishwasher to its copper pots.
Listen atop the post to part of the auction. Buyers included chefs looking for discount restaurant supplies, and loyal L'Espalier diners who wanted mementos.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
