Bostonomix
Support the news
GE Will Scale Back Its World HQ In Boston And Return $87M In Incentives Package04:28Play
General Electric announced Thursday it will scale back its headquarters in Boston and eventually return $87 million that Massachusetts spent as part of an incentives package to bring the conglomerate to the state in 2016. WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports for All Things Considered.
This segment aired on February 14, 2019.
Related:
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
+Join the discussion
Support the news