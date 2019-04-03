Support the news

April 03, 2019
Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Matt Maddox, pictured at a meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Feb. 26. (John Locher/AP)
The state gaming commission is considering whether Wynn Resorts should keep its license to operate the casino it's building in Everett.

The commission has to determine if the company is the right fit after its investigators concluded Wynn resorts tried to cover up allegations of sexual assault and harassment against its former CEO Steve Wynn.

He denies the allegations.

What's expected to be three days of hearings on the matter began yesterday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. WBUR's Steve Brown joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the arguments so far, and what's ahead for the next couple days.

This segment aired on April 3, 2019.

