Bostonomix
Support the news
Stop & Shop Workers Strike Continues Friday04:16Play
31,000 Stop & Shop workers are on strike throughout New England Friday. They walked off the job Thursday afternoon, after months of negotiations failed to produce a new labor contract.
WBUR’s Callum Borchers has been following the talks and joined Morning Edition from the Stop & Shop store in Foxborough.
This segment aired on April 12, 2019.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
+Join the discussion
Support the news