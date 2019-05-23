Confusion abounded earlier in the week when Wynn Resorts announced it was in talks to sell its Everett casino to MGM Resorts — and then backtracked.

The idea of a sale had sparked controversy in Encore's host community of Everett, and in Springfield, where MGM Resorts is located. To make sense of what happened, Howard Stutz, the executive director of the Las Vegas-based CDC Gaming Reports, joined Morning Edition.