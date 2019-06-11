What Does Raytheon Merger Mean For New England?

Massachusetts could be home to the second-largest defense company in the United States, if regulators and shareholders approve the merger of Waltham-based Raytheon and Connecticut-based United Technologies.

The two New England companies would create a new powerhouse in the aerospace and defense industry with portfolios that include fighter jets, missile systems and intelligence technology.

Doug Rothacker is an aerospace and defense analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to break down the merger.